Pengycoin 价格 (PENGY)
今天 Pengycoin (PENGY) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 790.19K USD。PENGY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Pengycoin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 15.25K USD
- Pengycoin 当天价格变化为 +24.89%
- 其循环供应量为 1000.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 PENGY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 PENGY 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Pengycoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00015714。
在过去30天内，Pengycoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Pengycoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Pengycoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00015714
|+24.89%
|30天
|$ 0
|-27.44%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Pengycoin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.51%
+24.89%
+2.42%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Pengycoin is a meme community on Solana, and our website represents the culture we take great pride in—it simulates an operating system. Initially, our founder, an amateur developer, built the website with the help of ChatGPT and open-source projects from GitHub, aiming to satirize meme coins that have no real utility. The project was fair-launched on Pump.fun 2024. This is a purely community-driven project. When our founder started it, he only had $65 left in his pocket, far from enough to normally launch a meme coin. That’s when he found Pump.fun and fair-launched the project without any team members. He never expected so many people to resonate with the project and its story. As more community volunteers joined, the project stood out and gradually grew into what we see today. Now, Pengycoin has evolved into a diverse meme community. Whether you're new to crypto, a seasoned trader and investor, or a gaming addict, we aim to be your all-in-one hub for a smooth and enjoyable experience. In PengyOS, users can access various dApps, fun apps, browse crypto news, check out memes, play games, and even listen to our rap album. It’s also available on Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music. We also created a decentralized chat service called PengyChat and developed a mobile app for Solana Mobile’s SAGA and Seeker phones. Recently, our new product PengyAI has also been integrated into PengyOS and has received strong support and retweet from Solana Mobile! This project is full of narrative and challenges, but thanks to the growing support of community volunteers, Pengycoin has reached new heights. The journey continues, just like our song - Road to Billions.
