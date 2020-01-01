Penguin Finance（PEFI）代币经济学
Penguin Finance is a yield farming and staking DeFi application built on the Avalanche Network. Our Igloos (Yield Farms) allow you to stake your Pangolin liquidity provider (LP) tokens within the PeFi ecosystem in order to receive a percentage of all $PEFI rewards that are distributed by the network. The PenguinToken ($PEFI) is the lifeblood of the Penguin Finance Ecosystem. Penguins are able to stake their tokens to receive both staking rewards and fees that are collected by applications within the Penguin Finance Ecosystem. Rather than being purely speculative, PEFI's value is derived from the fees that are collected from the protocol's users and its utility within PeFi, as well as burning mechanisms. PEFI tokens will have a wide arrange of applications ranging from their use in custom yield farming strategies, our upcoming ultra low-fee Prediction Markets, NFTs, and the famed Penguin Arena.
Penguin Finance（PEFI）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Penguin Finance（PEFI）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Penguin Finance（PEFI）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Penguin Finance（PEFI）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 PEFI 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
PEFI 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 PEFI 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 PEFI 代币的实时价格吧！
