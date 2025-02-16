PeerMe SUPER 价格 (SUPER)
今天 PeerMe SUPER (SUPER) 的实时价格为 0.01018098 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。SUPER 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
PeerMe SUPER 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 307.66 USD
- PeerMe SUPER 当天价格变化为 -5.49%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SUPER兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SUPER 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，PeerMe SUPER 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00059226115200808。
在过去30天内，PeerMe SUPER 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0037219361。
在过去60天内，PeerMe SUPER 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0039863494。
在过去90天内，PeerMe SUPER 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.005822249440489274。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00059226115200808
|-5.49%
|30天
|$ -0.0037219361
|-36.55%
|60天
|$ -0.0039863494
|-39.15%
|90天
|$ -0.005822249440489274
|-36.38%
PeerMe SUPER 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.11%
-5.49%
+0.74%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
PeerMe is an ecosystem of distributed power, collaboration & fun. A social infrastructure that allows builders all around the world to come together and work on something they believe in – a shared goal & philosophy. Building a better society, a super society is just a side-effect. In all of that, we care about creating automated & autonomous systems with a minimum of bureaucracy, full transparency, and shared ownership that serves the general public. This is our way of creating the ever-promised society of the people, by the people, for the people. Peers are people like you and me, and the way we know each other is through the identity service we call PEERID. PEERID contains information about us that is used to prove authenticity & trust to the people we interact with & potentially work within PeerMe. This may include personal information like your name, your origin, a free-to-chose picture in form of an NFT, a trust level, social connections, past contributions, and many other data points that help give people an idea of who we are. PEERID is how people know you in PeerMe. PeerMe is a place where anyone can start or find self-sufficient communities that work towards a shared goal. They operate using their own ESDT token as a financial resource and have their own governance system in place. We call these communities Peerings. They have many similarities to what we know as DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and are a place of progress, fun, purpose & belonging.
