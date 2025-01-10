Payment Swap Utility Board 价格 (PSUB)
今天 Payment Swap Utility Board (PSUB) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。PSUB 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Payment Swap Utility Board 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 2.42K USD
- Payment Swap Utility Board 当天价格变化为 -3.02%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 PSUB兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 PSUB 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Payment Swap Utility Board 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Payment Swap Utility Board 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Payment Swap Utility Board 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Payment Swap Utility Board 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-3.02%
|30天
|$ 0
|-20.43%
|60天
|$ 0
|-8.58%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Payment Swap Utility Board 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.16%
-3.02%
-5.65%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? The PsuB project will introduce a Pay System that can be safely used at a fixed price in the real economy based on multiple blockchains and build an integrated PsuB Metaform¹ that performs utility functions of platforms with high growth potential such as NFT marketplaces. The goal of the project is to form a complex ecosystem in which the PsuB token acts as a key medium and combines financial technology and the consumer market. PsuB will introduce a fixed-price SuBPay² system to compensate for the problem of inability to perform payment functions due to the floating disadvantages of existing tokens. Token users can switch to SuB Point, a fixed price, at any time. In addition, from the seller's point of view, it is possible to increase utilization in the real economy by reducing losses incurred when converting to cash. What makes your project unique? PsuB Metaform plans to expand the use of PsuB Token to investment, consumption, and financial technology by partnering with various business sectors such as real estate, membership services, mobile games, e-commerce, and distribution. History of your project. NEW IN THE MARKET TO CREATE. HISTORY What’s next for your project? WE ARE EXPANDING OUR PROJECT WITH LISTING ON MAJOR EXCHANGES ,PsuB increased its functional usefulness by allowing it to be used as a payment method in NFT marketplaces. In addition, Tokenomics will be implemented by continuously issuing NFTs linked to the pay system according to PsuB team's ecosystem composition strategy. We will build a multi-blockchain-based platform HUB, issue NFTs (digital art, real estate, game items, PFP³, etc.) through marketplaces, increase trust in virtual assets through PsuB tokens, and create a stable virtuous cycle operation system by ensuring the safety and security of transactions. What can your token be used for? PsuB Token can be exchanged for SuB Point through PsuB Wallet⁶, a private wallet service on PsuB's network, and can be utilized in the real economy through the SuBPay platform within the PsuB Hub. PsuB will expand its service and business area by developing its own wallet service and building the PsuB Hub platform through the advancement and stabilization stages of the marketplace.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
