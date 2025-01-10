Pax Unitas 价格 (PAXU)
今天 Pax Unitas (PAXU) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。PAXU 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Pax Unitas 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 7.72K USD
- Pax Unitas 当天价格变化为 -5.83%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 PAXU兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 PAXU 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Pax Unitas 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Pax Unitas 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Pax Unitas 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Pax Unitas 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-5.83%
|30天
|$ 0
|-53.79%
|60天
|$ 0
|-49.32%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Pax Unitas 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.40%
-5.83%
-50.32%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Pax Unitas stands at the forefront of innovation, ready to reshape the cryptocurrency marketing landscape and confront industry challenges head-on. Our mission is clear: to nurture a community built on trust, combat sybil attacks, and deliver groundbreaking solutions for both users and project owners. Our platform boasts key features including collateralized airdrops, decentralized whitelisting, an AI-powered Gem finder, dynamic rate staking, and NFT equity sharing. We tackle industry pain points such as airdrop manipulation, sybil attacks, and the inefficiencies in project evaluation with unwavering determination. Pax Unitas provides an all-encompassing solution framework that places a premium on security, authentic community engagement, and innovative marketing strategies. Furthermore, our project is a staunch advocate for peace, unity, and positive global change. Introducing Paxu-share NFTs, versatile digital assets with a multitude of use cases including profit sharing, buyback and reflection mechanisms, ownership and governance rights, exclusive access, community rewards, and the enhancement of token value. These NFTs empower users as co-owners of Pax Unitas, granting them a voice in decision-making and rewarding their engagement and support with tangible benefits. What makes your project unique? Pax Unitas distinguishes itself in the cryptocurrency landscape through several unique features and principles: Community Trust: Pax Unitas prioritizes the development of a trusted and engaged community. By actively combating sybil attacks and fostering a positive and informative environment, the project ensures that its community members are well-informed and genuinely involved. Innovative Solutions: The project offers a range of innovative solutions, including collateralized airdrops, decentralized whitelisting, an AI-Gem finder, dynamic rate staking, and NFT equity sharing. These features address common industry challenges and provide users with novel ways to engage with the platform. Comprehensive Framework: Pax Unitas takes on issues such as airdrop manipulation, sybil attacks, and inefficient project evaluation through a comprehensive framework. This framework emphasizes security, genuine community participation, and creative marketing strategies to create a well-rounded ecosystem. Advocacy for Global Change: Beyond its cryptocurrency initiatives, Pax Unitas advocates for peace, unity, and positive global change. Allocating a portion of its revenue to protest against war in Ukraine demonstrates the project's commitment to broader social issues. Paxu-share NFTs: Pax Unitas introduces Paxu-share NFTs with versatile use cases, including profit sharing, buyback and reflection mechanisms, ownership and governance rights, exclusive access, community rewards, and enhanced token value. These NFTs empower users as co-owners of Pax Unitas, allowing them to have a say in decision-making and benefit directly from their engagement. Transparency and Security: The project places a strong emphasis on security and transparency, ensuring that users can trust the platform and its operations. History of your project. The Birth of Pax Unitas: Pax Unitas was born from a noble quest for peace and unity, with a specific focus on campaigning against war in Ukraine and Russia. The project's initial mission was rooted in advocating for global harmony. Evolution into a Utility Project: Over time, Pax Unitas evolved into a utility-driven project, driven by the recognition of several issues plaguing the crypto marketing landscape. Airdrop marketing campaigns, in particular, were marred by numerous irregularities such as sybil attacks, scam tokens, and manipulations of whitelists. Additionally, it was evident that many individuals in the crypto space struggled to discern promising projects from the rest. AI-Gem Finder Integration: To address these challenges, Pax Unitas introduced an AI-Gem Finder to its utilities. This innovative tool empowers community members to conduct thorough analyses and research on projects, helping them make informed decisions in the cryptocurrency market. The DR-Staking System: Another unique offering from Pax Unitas is the DR-Staking System. This system stands out by dynamically adjusting staking rates based on user participation, providing a fair and flexible staking experience. PAXU-SHARE NFTs for DAO Participation: Recognizing the importance of fostering community participation in decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), Pax Unitas introduced PAXU-SHARE NFTs. These NFTs serve as a means of granting equity and shared access to the project's community members, allowing them to actively participate in decision-making processes and become true stakeholders in the Pax Unitas ecosystem. What’s next for your project? The next step in our journey is to actualize all the utilities outlined in our whitepaper. Presently, we are dedicated to the development of our Decentralized Airdrop and Trending System. This system holds the potential to not only grant projects we endorse unparalleled visibility but also elevate them to trending status on platforms like Twitter. We're planning to leverage this powerful tool to launch a compelling campaign against war on social media. The idea is to make our campaign hashtags trend across all social media platforms on a weekly basis. This strategic move will serve as a catalyst for raising awareness about the ongoing conflicts and, hopefully, galvanizing positive intentions towards achieving lasting peace. This endeavor aligns perfectly with our mission to promote unity, foster peace, and create a better world. We're excited about the positive impact we can make through these initiatives. What can your token be used for? The Pax Unitas token is at the heart of our ecosystem, serving as a versatile utility both presently and in the future. Currently, Pax Unitas tokens have several key applications within our platform: Staking: Pax Unitas tokens can be used for staking on our platform, allowing users to earn rewards for participating and supporting our ecosystem. Marketing Fees: Pax Unitas tokens are utilized to pay marketing fees, enabling projects to promote themselves within our community and beyond. Participation in Voting: Token holders can use Pax Unitas tokens to participate in voting on important decisions and initiatives within our ecosystem, fostering a sense of community governance. Furthermore, Pax Unitas tokens are integral to sharing in the revenues generated from our utilities and various other functions on our platform. This underscores the token's significance as a means of participation, engagement, and value-sharing within our growing ecosystem. As we continue to develop new utilities and expand our offerings, Pax Unitas tokens will remain at the core of our ecosystem, facilitating a wide range of functions and opportunities for our community members.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
