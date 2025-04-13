Pawtocol 价格 (UPI)
今天 Pawtocol (UPI) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 17.38K USD。UPI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Pawtocol 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Pawtocol 当天价格变化为 +26.88%
- 其循环供应量为 248.42M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 UPI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 UPI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Pawtocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Pawtocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Pawtocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Pawtocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+26.88%
|30天
|$ 0
|+7.95%
|60天
|$ 0
|-55.90%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Pawtocol 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
+26.88%
+84.19%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Pawtocol is a global online community of pet lovers who aim to disrupt the pet industry by leveraging blockchain technology to monetize data about their pets, improve owners’ purchasing experience, and help veterinarians to deliver better care. Pawtocol is the world’s most advanced online pet community, combining blockchain, AI and IoT technologies to improve the lives of the world’s 400+ million pets. This user-friendly, multi-functional platform will seamlessly integrate into the average pet parent’s daily life, uniquely positioning it to take over this fast-growing, $150B+ industry. Pawtocol’s blockchain technology provides its users cutting-edge privacy and security features, including complete control of their data and the ability to get paid for securely selling it to data buyers. With the help of AI, the platform will offer pet parent’s helpful, personalized guidance with everything from buying treats to providing healthcare. The company’s integrated, NFC-enabled dog tag makes interacting with the platform simple and intuitive, because Pawtocol is for all the world’s pets. One of the most unique innovations of the Pawtocol platform is the Data Marketplace, a first of its kind, peer-to-peer exchange for users to safely sell their de-identified data directly to companies and groups that want to buy it. For users, this means getting paid when someone wants to use their data. For buyers, it means richer datasets, with cheaper price tags. The Pawtocol Data Marketplace represents a revolution in how data flows around the pet industry. But, it also represents another first: a sustainable technology company that more fairly pays for the digital resources it consumes. All of this means that when Pawtocol grows, everyone will benefit.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 UPI 兑换 VND
₫--
|1 UPI 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 UPI 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 UPI 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 UPI 兑换 USD
$--
|1 UPI 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 UPI 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 UPI 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 UPI 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 UPI 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 UPI 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 UPI 兑换 KRW
₩--
|1 UPI 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 UPI 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 UPI 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 UPI 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 UPI 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 UPI 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 UPI 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 UPI 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 UPI 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 UPI 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 UPI 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 UPI 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 UPI 兑换 AED
د.إ--
|1 UPI 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 UPI 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 UPI 兑换 MAD
.د.م--
|1 UPI 兑换 MXN
$--