什么是PawPaw (PAWPAW)

This is a community driven project launched on pump.fun centered around a patient and wise dog. The tagline for this community is “all dogs go to Valhalla” which means all dogs (community members) will quote unquote “make it” it is up for interpretation to those that resonate with the virtues of this meme. Our goal is to put paw prints on the moon. Basically to leave our mark as one of the strongest cults in blockchain history.

