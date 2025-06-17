Pastel 价格 (PSL)
今天 Pastel (PSL) 的实时价格为 0.00002071 USD。目前其市值为 $ 245.09K USD。PSL 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Pastel 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Pastel 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 11.83B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 PSL兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 PSL 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Pastel 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Pastel 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000086534。
在过去60天内，Pastel 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000089788。
在过去90天内，Pastel 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00002302716738050725。
Pastel 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The next generation NFT focused blockchain. Certifiable authenticity. Permanent storage. Negligible fees. Build, secure, and scale your Web3 ecosystem with Pastel. Pastel Network is a fully decentralized, developer-friendly layer-1 blockchain serving as the preeminent protocol standard for non-fungible tokens (""NFTs"") and Web3 technology. Pastel infrastructure enables existing layer-1 blockchains, decentralized applications, or third-party enterprises to protect creators and collectors. From digital collectibles & media to documents & applications, users and developers are able to certify asset rareness and truly store data forever. Lightweight protocols delivered by interoperable open APIs such as Sense and Cascade can be easily integrated across existing networks. A wide range of Web3 applications can be built directly on the Pastel Network, enabling developers to enjoy the scalable registration features, storage processes, and security of the broader ecosystem. Pastel is managed by world-class developers, cryptographers, and technologists, supported alongside an experienced and extensive network of marketers, influencers, and third-party agencies. Pastel is backed by key stakeholders including Innovating Capital, a prominent venture fund.
了解 Pastel(PSL)的代币经济,有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制,代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。
