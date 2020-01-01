Paragen（RGEN）信息

Paragen is a chain-agnostic game and metaverse curator, Incubator and launchpad connecting the greater mass with Advanced projects built on the binance smart chain network. Paragen creates a platform that allows gamers, traders, and investors to access the metaverse and game projects launched in the blockchain market. The utility of digital assets and the value of scarcity are the common elements between gaming and crypto. Paragen is pioneering a framework for crypto games to advance their project delivery via a revolutionary Launchpad. Paragen follows an 8 tier guaranteed allocation system with low entry barriers to ensure all users are able to participate.