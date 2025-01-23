Parad DAO 价格 (PRD)
今天 Parad DAO (PRD) 的实时价格为 0.120182 USD。目前其市值为 $ 3.33M USD。PRD 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Parad DAO 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 321.42K USD
- Parad DAO 当天价格变化为 +0.69%
- 其循环供应量为 27.54M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 PRD兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 PRD 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Parad DAO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00082379。
在过去30天内，Parad DAO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Parad DAO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Parad DAO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00082379
|+0.69%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Parad DAO 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.26%
+0.69%
+10.90%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
PRD DAO (PRD) is a decentralized autonomous organization designed to empower its community through governance and decision-making. The PRD token serves as the foundation of this ecosystem, allowing users to actively participate in shaping the direction and development of the project. By decentralizing the decision-making process, PRD DAO fosters a transparent and fair environment where every token holder has a voice. The core mission of PRD DAO is to build a robust, community-driven platform that prioritizes inclusivity, equity, and long-term sustainability. Through the use of blockchain technology, all governance decisions are made transparently and immutably, ensuring that the community's collective will guides the project's future. Whether it's proposing new features, altering protocols, or making strategic decisions, PRD DAO ensures that all participants are empowered to take part in shaping the project's growth. By prioritizing decentralized governance, PRD DAO sets itself apart from traditional centralized organizations, allowing for more agile, democratic, and transparent operations. As the ecosystem continues to grow, the PRD token plays a vital role in driving these initiatives, ensuring a fairer, more equitable decentralized future for all participants.
