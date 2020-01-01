Parabol USD（PARAUSD）代币经济学

深入了解 Parabol USD（PARAUSD），包括其代币供应、分配模型以及实时市场数据。
Parabol USD（PARAUSD）信息

paraUSD is a fiat-backed stablecoin built on the Parabol Protocol, offering a revolutionary approach to yield generation in the stablecoin ecosystem. The protocol enables savers to access risk-free yields as a baseline through its innovative Reserve Stability Pool (RSP). Users can lend their paraUSD for specific time periods (like 28-day notes), earning both fixed income based on T-Bill rates and additional floating income derived from overnight repo market performance. Treasury departments can optimize cash management while maintaining security, and developers can easily embed these institutional-grade yields into their applications through Parabol's comprehensive APIs and SDKs. All positions are represented as NFTs that can be transferred across markets.

币种官网：
https://www.parabol.fi
币种白皮书：
https://docs.parabol.fi

Parabol USD（PARAUSD）代币经济学和价格数据分析

快速了解 Parabol USD（PARAUSD）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。

市值：
$ 255.64K
$ 255.64K
总供应量：
$ 255.14K
$ 255.14K
流通量：
$ 255.14K
$ 255.14K
FDV (完全稀释估值)：
$ 255.64K
$ 255.64K
最高价：
$ 1.17
$ 1.17
最低价：
$ 0.981726
$ 0.981726
当前价格：
$ 1.002
$ 1.002

Parabol USD（PARAUSD）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景

了解 Parabol USD（PARAUSD）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。

关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：

总供应量（Total Supply）：

已创建或将要创建的 PARAUSD 代币的最大数量。

流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：

当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。

最大供应量（Max Supply）：

PARAUSD 代币可能存在的总数量上限。

完全稀释估值（FDV）：

当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。

通胀率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。

为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？

流通供应量高 = 流动性强。

最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。

代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。

FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。

现在您已经了解了 PARAUSD 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 PARAUSD 代币的实时价格吧！

免责声明

代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。