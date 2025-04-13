Parabol USD 价格 (PARAUSD)
今天 Parabol USD (PARAUSD) 的实时价格为 1.0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 256.02K USD。PARAUSD 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Parabol USD 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Parabol USD 当天价格变化为 -0.13%
- 其循环供应量为 255.57K USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 PARAUSD兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 PARAUSD 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Parabol USD 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.001324252775736。
在过去30天内，Parabol USD 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Parabol USD 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Parabol USD 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.001324252775736
|-0.13%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Parabol USD 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.18%
-0.13%
-0.02%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
paraUSD is a fiat-backed stablecoin built on the Parabol Protocol, offering a revolutionary approach to yield generation in the stablecoin ecosystem. The protocol enables savers to access risk-free yields as a baseline through its innovative Reserve Stability Pool (RSP). Users can lend their paraUSD for specific time periods (like 28-day notes), earning both fixed income based on T-Bill rates and additional floating income derived from overnight repo market performance. Treasury departments can optimize cash management while maintaining security, and developers can easily embed these institutional-grade yields into their applications through Parabol's comprehensive APIs and SDKs. All positions are represented as NFTs that can be transferred across markets.
