什么是panKUKU (KUKU)

panKUKU (KUKU) is a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) that aims to offer a One-Stop DeFi platform for its users. KUKU is a Hyper Deflationary Rewards Token running on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) BEP-20. It's most unique feature is the token's utility as a payment method on their own e-commerce platform. KUKU is the native token that is used for: * Staking * Minting NFT's * Playing the Lottery * Payments on KUKU SHOP Future Products planned for 2022: KUKU Wallet, KUKU Play, Predictions and a Launchpad panKUKU was founded in November 2021 by Nigel Hupsel from Paramaribo, Suriname. He is also the CEO of panKUKU LLC based in Wyoming USA. The main team is located in Paramaribo, Suriname and there are several sub teams located in USA, India and The Netherlands. Inspired by the renowned Pancakeswap (CAKE), the team set out to create a DEX on BSC which aims to provide various products to enable constant user attraction. Furthermore they developed a E-Commerce platform with a unique utility to pay with the KUKU token for a wide-range of goods from Online Stores like Amazon and Walmart; offered as a "Drop Shipping Service". Having the experience and know-how in the Blockchain and E-Commerce world, the team created a unique opportunity to bridge logistics, payments and security between these two worlds. Other unique features of the KUKU token are: * No minting of new tokens (capped forever) * A Burn System (automated & manual) * Anti-Whale Function * Automated Rewards to holders Swap, Stake & Shop!

