Pairs（PAIRS）信息

Pairs is building what we believe will be the first profit-sharing decentralized exchange (DEX), merging the best of decentralized finance (DeFi) with the compliance and reliability of centralized finance (CeFi). Our goal is to offer a single platform where users can trade digital assets across chains, seamlessly convert them into real-world currencies (and vice versa), and directly participate in the platform’s revenue.

This document walks you through our vision for Pairs—from the technological foundations that enable streamlined cross-chain trading to the profit-sharing framework that puts value back into the hands of our community. We’re excited to share how we aim to redefine what it means to participate in a decentralized exchange.