什么是Paintswap (BRUSH)

BRUSH is the deflationary token of Estfor Kingdom and Paintswap. Estfor Kingdom is a fully on-chain medieval idle MMORPG on Sonic (previously Fantom). Earn while playing in this free-to-play browser-based game that features 17+ skills to master, 60+ quests to complete, collectible items and pets, BRUSH-yielding clan wars, its own VRF & P2P Item Orderbook, and more! Paintswap is the official 190M Airdrop Marketplace of Sonic. The #1 NFT and fNFT Marketplace with its own Launchpad for creators. 50% of Marketplace and Launchpad fees are used to buy back and burn BRUSH.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所,受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用!

Paintswap (BRUSH) 资源 白皮书 官网