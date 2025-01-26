Page 价格 (PAGE)
今天 Page (PAGE) 的实时价格为 0.00189845 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。PAGE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Page 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 0.19 USD
- Page 当天价格变化为 -3.10%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 PAGE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 PAGE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Page 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Page 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0006790527。
在过去60天内，Page 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0001398703。
在过去90天内，Page 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0011544661423187627。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-3.10%
|30天
|$ -0.0006790527
|-35.76%
|60天
|$ -0.0001398703
|-7.36%
|90天
|$ +0.0011544661423187627
|+155.17%
Page 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.19%
-3.10%
-16.82%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The PAGE token is a token with books at heart. PAGE represents a network of human beings who support the idea that creating things should provide a viable income, no matter where a creator is from or what that creator’s role in the greater ecosystem of the creative life of human beings happens to be. As such, PAGE is designed to be a decentralized network with the intention of including more people in this creative way of life, rather than an exclusive and/or centralized network built around the intention of keeping a majority of people out to increase the profits of a few industry mainstays. The PAGE token launch begins a long process of development which will ultimately result in a Cosmos SDK blockchain capable of administering governance to the network via DAO, facilitating transactions across a far-reaching network, and keeping said network online by collecting fees in the native PAGE token. PAGE supply will be capped at 100M, with 10M minted to the Ethereum blockchain and 90M to be minted to Cosmos at a later date. The way forward for the PAGE network seems clear: disrupt the traditional book and ebook industries by providing a more streamlined publishing platform. PAGE will offer more transparency into the performance of books while lowering costs to authors and publishers to a minimum. Instead of separate licenses for each form a given book might take, one NFTBook can be updated and will be able to serve video and audio content in addition to the traditional text files offered by popular e-reader apps and devices today, but in addition to this, NFTBooks will also offer the capacity to request a print copy at printer cost via the dAPP contained in each and every book. NFTBooks are unstoppable, consisting of a blockchain-saved reference point and an IPFS back end that is as strong as the network it resides upon. With public + private key encryption to lock the content behind a permissioned token gate and prevent unauthorized access, NFTBooks will even begin to surpass the security of paper book and ebook formats. With digital ownership and scarcity, markets for NFTBooks will be more efficient than anything that has come before. Even the Gutenberg Press and its various antecedents could not create books as durable and censorship-resistant as NFTBooks.
|1 PAGE 兑换 AUD
A$0.002999551
|1 PAGE 兑换 GBP
￡0.00151876
|1 PAGE 兑换 EUR
€0.0018035275
|1 PAGE 兑换 USD
$0.00189845
|1 PAGE 兑换 MYR
RM0.0082962265
|1 PAGE 兑换 TRY
₺0.067660758
|1 PAGE 兑换 JPY
¥0.2962151535
|1 PAGE 兑换 RUB
₽0.1854975495
|1 PAGE 兑换 INR
₹0.163608421
|1 PAGE 兑换 IDR
Rp30.6201570035
|1 PAGE 兑换 PHP
₱0.1105847125
|1 PAGE 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.095454066
|1 PAGE 兑换 BRL
R$0.0112198395
|1 PAGE 兑换 CAD
C$0.0027147835
|1 PAGE 兑换 BDT
৳0.231079334
|1 PAGE 兑换 NGN
₦2.9570826735
|1 PAGE 兑换 UAH
₴0.079583024
|1 PAGE 兑换 VES
Bs0.1063132
|1 PAGE 兑换 PKR
Rs0.528072852
|1 PAGE 兑换 KZT
₸0.981612557
|1 PAGE 兑换 THB
฿0.063711982
|1 PAGE 兑换 TWD
NT$0.062155253
|1 PAGE 兑换 CHF
Fr0.001708605
|1 PAGE 兑换 HKD
HK$0.014769941
|1 PAGE 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.018908562