什么是Padre (PADRE)

All-in-one ERC-20 trading platform for users of all experience levels (both CEX traders looking to venture into DEX trading and newcomers). Our app makes DEX trading accessible to everyone by offering an intuitive, CEX-like and user-friendly interface that makes the transition from CEX seamless. We prioritize reliability, simplicity, and ease of use. Padre features: - live portfolio tracking and insights - truly self-custodial solutions - full pending transactions support - mobile support (PWA) - dev transactions tracking - trending with live mempool insights - fast and intuitive spot trading and limit order management PADRE token - native token for Padre application, utilities: reducing in-app fees, access to token-gated features, holder rewards

Padre (PADRE) 资源 白皮书 官网