什么是Pacific (PAF)

Pacific is the creator of GameFi mining. It is committed to building a world leading GameFi & Metaverse aggregation platform.Pacific’s two unique features include the GameFi mining pool and the INO (Initial NFT Offering) launchpad. GameFi asset owners can deposit their GameFi assets on Pacific and enjoy enhanced gaming yields. The project was granted the Web3 Foundation Grant in 2020.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所,受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用!

Pacific (PAF) 资源 官网