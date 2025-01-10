Overnight Finance 价格 (OVN)
今天 Overnight Finance (OVN) 的实时价格为 1.45 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。OVN 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Overnight Finance 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 8.40K USD
- Overnight Finance 当天价格变化为 -3.18%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 OVN兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 OVN 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Overnight Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.047804144038297。
在过去30天内，Overnight Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.7564212100。
在过去60天内，Overnight Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -1.0200148250。
在过去90天内，Overnight Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -16.088751410543618。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.047804144038297
|-3.18%
|30天
|$ -0.7564212100
|-52.16%
|60天
|$ -1.0200148250
|-70.34%
|90天
|$ -16.088751410543618
|-91.73%
Overnight Finance 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.81%
-3.18%
-29.87%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
At the core of Overnight is the concept of stablecoin-based DeFi. The platform introduces stablecoins like USD+, DAI+, and USDT+ that are designed to maintain a stable value relative to their underlying assets. These stablecoins serve as foundational building blocks for users to access various opportunities within the DeFi landscape. Overnight.fi is a protocol focusing on asset management, with a specialization in neutral-risk strategies. At the heart of its product line is USD+, which is a yield-driven stablecoin, fully backed by collateral. This collateral for USD+ is rooted in DeFi strategies that generate returns. These strategies encompass lending to platforms like Aave, and include both stablecoin-to-stablecoin and neutral-risk strategies. The goal of issuing OVN is twofold: Promote and popularize USD+, which is achieved with using OVN for bribes; Establish a robust & decentralized risk monitoring and management processes at the protocol level. OVN token will provide standard voting rights which will be key to realizing the vision of decentralized risk-management. OVN token should help align community incentives with this goal: to reward for supporting conservative risk decisions, and for vetoing aggressive ones.
