OtterHome 价格 (HOME)
今天 OtterHome (HOME) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。HOME 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
OtterHome 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 4.24K USD
- OtterHome 当天价格变化为 -7.13%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 HOME兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 HOME 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，OtterHome 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，OtterHome 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，OtterHome 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，OtterHome 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-7.13%
|30天
|$ 0
|-26.77%
|60天
|$ 0
|-29.26%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
OtterHome 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-2.51%
-7.13%
-7.10%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
OtterHome is a decentralized finance (DeFi) project that aims to provide a user-friendly and efficient trading experience in the cryptocurrency market. Built on the Arbitrum Layer2 network, OtterHome leverages the power of optimistic rollups to enhance transaction throughput, reduce fees, and ensure the security and decentralization of the platform. What sets OtterHome apart is its focus on simplicity and efficiency. The project aims to offer a seamless decentralized exchange (DEX) platform, similar to UniSwap, where users can easily swap tokens and provide liquidity. By prioritizing user experience, OtterHome aims to attract both experienced and novice traders to participate in the DeFi space. The project has a solid history of development and has undergone rigorous testing and auditing to ensure the integrity and security of its smart contracts. OtterHome has also established partnerships with reputable exchanges such as Gate, MEXC, SushiSwap, and LFGSwap, expanding its reach and accessibility to a wider user base. Moving forward, OtterHome has exciting plans for its ecosystem. The project will focus on expanding its liquidity pools, attracting more liquidity providers, and enhancing the overall trading experience. OtterHome will also continue to collaborate with strategic partners to foster adoption and drive innovation within the DeFi industry. The native token of OtterHome, $Home, serves as a utility token within the ecosystem. It can be used for governance purposes, enabling token holders to participate in decision-making processes related to the platform's development and future upgrades. Additionally, $Home can be utilized for fee discounts, incentivizing users to actively engage in trading and providing liquidity on the platform. In summary, OtterHome is a user-centric DeFi project built on the Arbitrum Layer2 network. With its focus on simplicity, efficiency, and security, OtterHome aims to provide a seamless trading experience for users in the crypto
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
