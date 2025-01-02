OST 价格 (OST)
今天 OST (OST) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 138.05K USD。OST 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
OST 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 14.92 USD
- OST 当天价格变化为 +1.98%
- 其循环供应量为 691.52M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 OST兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 OST 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，OST 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，OST 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，OST 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，OST 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.98%
|30天
|$ 0
|-19.99%
|60天
|$ 0
|+16.20%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
OST 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.09%
+1.98%
+6.24%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Setting up a blockchain infrastructure is an expensive and complicated ordeal, and many may certainly be on the lookout for a solution that handles this for them. Simple Token is that solution.Simple Token enables all types of businesses to tokenize their assets. It empowers mainstream apps to have their own branded tokens, helping them set up their own crypto based economy on the Ethereum network. The Simple Token website lists over 35 people as part of its team, with other sections listing even more people as it advisors and extended team. Jason Goldberg is the CEO, with an 18 year career and experience in multiple countries and sectors. He is assisted by Sunil Khedar at the CTO position, and Ben Bollen as the Chief Blockchain Strategist. The team is well recognised by the investor community and markets in general. This is easy to see when you observe that it is backed by multiple VCs, including 500Startups, Greycroft, and China’s Tencent among others. OST is the future of business tokenization, allowing companies to have their own branded tokens without the costs of setting up a blockchain infrastructure. Faster transaction times, since transactions are run on their own side chains rather than the Ethereum Main Net, avoiding the Ethereum network congestion. With the team providing monthly updates, it’s evident there is still a lot of work to be done. The ostKIT alpha is close to being released, and serves as the first public version of the complete blockchain toolkit for businesses. ostKYC is already live, and uses the OST token for all billing purposes. Other tools currently in development include a block explorer and an enterprise-grade email marketing solution. There’s also the consumer-oriented wallet to keep an eye on, as well as an updated version of the Simple Token protocol itself. Check out CoinBureau for the complete review of OST.
