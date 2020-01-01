Orion Money（ORION）信息

Orion Money’s vision is to become a cross-chain stablecoin bank providing seamless and frictionless stablecoin saving, lending, and spending. Within the Orion Money stablecoin bank, we have three main products planned — Orion Saver, Orion Yield and Insurance, and Orion Pay.

We are extremely excited to introduce our first product, Orion Saver. Orion Saver is a cross-chain savings dApp that will provide one of the highest and most stable yields for your stablecoins, regardless of which blockchain you are on.

Our next product, Orion Yield and Insurance, will provide additional high-yield and insured products, bringing even more value to Orion stakers and the Orion Money depositors. As a cross-chain stablecoin bank, Orion Money will also create avenues and gateways for users to freely spend their stablecoins. This would be made possible through Orion Pay, a cross-chain payments dApp that will integrate with fiat on-off ramp solutions and allow several avenues for users to spend their stablecoins.