Orca AVAI 价格 (AVAI)
今天 Orca AVAI (AVAI) 的实时价格为 0.601684 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。AVAI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Orca AVAI 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 19.18 USD
- Orca AVAI 当天价格变化为 +0.64%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
今天内，Orca AVAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00383993。
在过去30天内，Orca AVAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0290609160。
在过去60天内，Orca AVAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.1363204752。
在过去90天内，Orca AVAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00383993
|+0.64%
|30天
|$ -0.0290609160
|-4.82%
|60天
|$ -0.1363204752
|-22.65%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Orca AVAI 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.10%
+0.64%
+1.23%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
AVAI is an asset that is pegged to the US Dollar; in other words, a coin intended to float as close to $1.00 USD as possible. It will be backed by locking tokens as collateral in a personal Vault in a Orca Bank as well as via other mechanisms described in the technical overview. The entire process is decentralized and does not use a middleman such as a financial institution, meaning simply that the user is in full control of their funds at all times. An Orca Bank is the contract that allows a user to deposit a specific ERC20 as collateral, granting AVAI in return. Using the USDC token as an example, if a user deposits $150 USD worth of collateral funds into a Vault, they will have the ability to borrow up to 100 AVAI, worth $100 USD. This grants them the opportunity to invest a total of $250 USD, while owing a stable $100 USD.
