Orbler 价格 (ORBR)
今天 Orbler (ORBR) 的实时价格为 0.226133 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。ORBR 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Orbler 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 47.29K USD
- Orbler 当天价格变化为 -1.13%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ORBR兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ORBR 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Orbler 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0025985521413461。
在过去30天内，Orbler 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0620825990。
在过去60天内，Orbler 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0846495870。
在过去90天内，Orbler 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.01943869085032646。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0025985521413461
|-1.13%
|30天
|$ -0.0620825990
|-27.45%
|60天
|$ -0.0846495870
|-37.43%
|90天
|$ -0.01943869085032646
|-7.91%
Orbler 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.11%
-1.13%
-5.46%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Orbler is an innovative Web3 application platform designed to bolster the activities and interactions of Web3 projects on social media. By introducing a unique "Mission" format, we enable captivating digital adventures that drive community engagement and strengthen the online presence of a Web3 project. What makes your project unique? Orbler stands apart in its approach to community engagement. Unlike typical platforms, we intertwine entertainment and task accomplishment through our "Mission to Earn" concept. This not only provides rewards but also offers curated tasks that enhance connectivity among peers and fosters an enriched Web3 experience. History of your project. Orbler began as a Play-to-Earn (P2E) game project, dabbling with NFTs and aiming to create a bridge between gaming and the blockchain world. Recognizing the expansive potential of Web3, Orbler pivoted, leveraging its core strengths to cater to Web3 projects, enhancing their social media footprint and community engagement. What’s next for your project? The future looks bright and expansive for Orbler. We are on the brink of unveiling a refreshed website, a brand-new logo, and, most importantly, our application platform. All these are deeply rooted in our mantra, 'From Community, For Community'. Our goal is to further the reach and potential of Web3 projects and communities, giving them the tools and platform they need to thrive. What can your token be used for? While the precise utilities of the Orbler token will be detailed in our forthcoming whitepaper, anticipate its pivotal role in powering the "Mission to Earn" concept. It will act as a reward for users engaging with missions and possibly play a role in staking, and other functionalities that drive the Orbler ecosystem forward.
|1 ORBR 兑换 AUD
A$0.36407413
|1 ORBR 兑换 GBP
￡0.18316773
|1 ORBR 兑换 EUR
€0.21934901
|1 ORBR 兑换 USD
$0.226133
|1 ORBR 兑换 MYR
RM1.0175985
|1 ORBR 兑换 TRY
₺8.01641485
|1 ORBR 兑换 JPY
¥35.30388396
|1 ORBR 兑换 RUB
₽23.17410984
|1 ORBR 兑换 INR
₹19.57859514
|1 ORBR 兑换 IDR
Rp3,707.09776752
|1 ORBR 兑换 PHP
₱13.24234848
|1 ORBR 兑换 EGP
￡E.11.39484187
|1 ORBR 兑换 BRL
R$1.36132066
|1 ORBR 兑换 CAD
C$0.32337019
|1 ORBR 兑换 BDT
৳27.49325014
|1 ORBR 兑换 NGN
₦351.6820416
|1 ORBR 兑换 UAH
₴9.53828994
|1 ORBR 兑换 VES
Bs12.211182
|1 ORBR 兑换 PKR
Rs63.09336833
|1 ORBR 兑换 KZT
₸119.9635565
|1 ORBR 兑换 THB
฿7.82646313
|1 ORBR 兑换 TWD
NT$7.44655969
|1 ORBR 兑换 CHF
Fr0.20578103
|1 ORBR 兑换 HKD
HK$1.75931474
|1 ORBR 兑换 MAD
.د.م2.27263665