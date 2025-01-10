什么是Oracle Tools (OT)

Oracle Tools trade smarter not harder receive insiders information before the rest does. With over 3 years of experience in data parsing, our team excels in providing both on-chain and online signals for crypto enthusiasts. Online Signals: We specialize in monitoring the top crypto influencers on Twitter, delivering timely notifications based on their activities. Our service emphasizes real-time insights from crypto space, offering a new faster way on accessing early alpha before the rest. On-chain Signals: Dedicating more than 3.5 months to tracking high-performing wallets on DEX, we've identified strategies that consistently yield 10-100x plays. Analyzing data from over 28,000 wallets, our exclusive approach calculates P&L and Win Rate, considering both performance and wallet longevity.

Oracle Tools (OT) 资源 白皮书 官网