Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals 价格 (OOPZ)
今天 Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals (OOPZ) 的实时价格为 0.0010669 USD。目前其市值为 $ 533.45K USD。OOPZ 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals 当天价格变化为 -12.87%
- 其循环供应量为 500.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 OOPZ兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 OOPZ 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000157661431845455。
在过去30天内，Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000157661431845455
|-12.87%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.14%
-12.87%
-50.85%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
OOPZ stands at the forefront of the InfoFi revolution as the first fully AI-driven, privacy-first preference oracle utilizing zero-knowledge proofs to create monetizable digital twins. By establishing a decentralized information finance network, OOPZ fundamentally transforms how preference data is collected, analyzed, and monetized globally. This creates an entirely new asset class of information-backed financial instruments, establishing a paradigm shift in preference prediction, market intelligence, and financial data ownership. Core Capabilities - InfoFi-Powered Digital Twins: Users train personalized AI agents that evolve into information-rich digital representations of their preferences, enabling passive income generation through the OOPZ information finance ecosystem - Zero-Knowledge Privacy Infrastructure: Institutional-grade cryptographic protocols that verify data authenticity without exposing actual user information, creating a trustless InfoFi marketplace - Blockchain-Powered Financial Layer: Instant cross-border crypto micropayments with multi-chain compatibility that incentivize accurate responses and enable participation from traditionally underrepresented regions in global financial markets - Proprietary Preference Mining System: Patented methodology for extracting high-value preference signals from conversational interactions, creating a defensible moat of InfoFi assets - Self-Improving Intelligence Network: Digital twins continuously refine through interactions, increasing prediction accuracy over time and appreciating in value as financial information assets - Decentralized Prediction Market Integration: Community-driven speculation based on aggregated preference data, creating additional utility, engagement, and revenue streams within the InfoFi ecosystem
了解 Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals（OOPZ）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 OOPZ 代币的完整经济学！
