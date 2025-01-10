什么是Oracle Meta Technologies (OMT)

Oracle Meta Technologies is an innovative project that has created the most reliable and functional cryptocurrency wallet in the world. Our goal is to ensure maximum security for users and provide them with additional opportunities for investing and earning with cryptocurrencies. We are team of developers who made the first crypto wallet with integrated Ai. Something like Ai crypto organizer, where you can store your assets, stake them, earn using our Ai trading bot, and get full analitycs based on santiment and theblock metrics powered by our Ai system. Our main goal is to make easy-to-use product for all users, not only for those who are already involved in crypto, make it safe. Help people to enter the crypto world without troubles and blocks. Now we need help only with funding, to improve our servers with power and security, to spend money for marketing for a normal world wide launch.

Oracle Meta Technologies (OMT) 资源 白皮书 官网