opTrade AI 价格 (OPTR)
今天 opTrade AI (OPTR) 的实时价格为 0.325656 USD。目前其市值为 $ 280.08K USD。OPTR 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
opTrade AI 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- opTrade AI 当天价格变化为 +1.25%
- 其循环供应量为 860.49K USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 OPTR兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 OPTR 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，opTrade AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00400615。
在过去30天内，opTrade AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0716565972。
在过去60天内，opTrade AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，opTrade AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00400615
|+1.25%
|30天
|$ -0.0716565972
|-22.00%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
opTrade AI 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.76%
+1.25%
-23.03%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Welcome to opTrade AI, the world's first real-time crypto intelligence trading ecosystem for Ethereum. What is opTrade AI? opTrade AI is an advanced trading platform that combines artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to provide automated trading strategies, real-time market analysis, and AI-powered insights for cryptocurrency traders. How does the $OPTR token work? The $OPTR token is the utility token powering the opTrade AI ecosystem. It grants access to membership tiers, provides trading fee discounts, enables governance participation, and accumulates value through the platform's revenue sharing model. What are the membership tiers? opTrade AI offers four membership tiers: Rookie, Trader, Pro, and Elite. Each tier provides escalating benefits and features, with access determined by the amount of $OPTR tokens held or a monthly subscription fee. How do I get started? To begin, join our community on Telegram, acquire $OPTR tokens through Uniswap, and connect with our opTx Smart Trading Bot. As we progress through our roadmap, additional features and the full trading terminal will become available.
|1 OPTR 兑换 VND
₫8,350.145496
|1 OPTR 兑换 AUD
A$0.51779304
|1 OPTR 兑换 GBP
￡0.24749856
|1 OPTR 兑换 EUR
€0.28657728
|1 OPTR 兑换 USD
$0.325656
|1 OPTR 兑换 MYR
RM1.43939952
|1 OPTR 兑换 TRY
₺12.39446736
|1 OPTR 兑换 JPY
¥46.73489256
|1 OPTR 兑换 RUB
₽27.08806608
|1 OPTR 兑换 INR
₹27.99338976
|1 OPTR 兑换 IDR
Rp5,427.59782896
|1 OPTR 兑换 KRW
₩462.5780652
|1 OPTR 兑换 PHP
₱18.62101008
|1 OPTR 兑换 EGP
￡E.16.69963968
|1 OPTR 兑换 BRL
R$1.90834416
|1 OPTR 兑换 CAD
C$0.44940528
|1 OPTR 兑换 BDT
৳39.48579
|1 OPTR 兑换 NGN
₦517.73442192
|1 OPTR 兑换 UAH
₴13.45284936
|1 OPTR 兑换 VES
Bs23.121576
|1 OPTR 兑换 PKR
Rs91.11529224
|1 OPTR 兑换 KZT
₸167.94731232
|1 OPTR 兑换 THB
฿10.89970632
|1 OPTR 兑换 TWD
NT$10.54148472
|1 OPTR 兑换 AED
د.إ1.19515752
|1 OPTR 兑换 CHF
Fr0.26378136
|1 OPTR 兑换 HKD
HK$2.523834
|1 OPTR 兑换 MAD
.د.م3.02208768
|1 OPTR 兑换 MXN
$6.6108168