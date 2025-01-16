OpenEden TBILL 价格 (TBILL)
今天 OpenEden TBILL (TBILL) 的实时价格为 1.089 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。TBILL 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
OpenEden TBILL 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 0.00 USD
- OpenEden TBILL 当天价格变化为 +0.01%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 TBILL兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 TBILL 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，OpenEden TBILL 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00012854。
在过去30天内，OpenEden TBILL 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0035363097。
在过去60天内，OpenEden TBILL 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0074374344。
在过去90天内，OpenEden TBILL 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.01140176。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00012854
|+0.01%
|30天
|$ +0.0035363097
|+0.32%
|60天
|$ +0.0074374344
|+0.68%
|90天
|$ +0.01140176
|+1.06%
OpenEden TBILL 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
0.00%
+0.01%
+0.08%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The OpenEden TBILL Vault is a smart-contract vault for U.S. Treasury Bills. Investing into the TBILL Vault provides exposure to the U.S. risk-free rate on-chain. The TBILL token is a prospectus-based token backed by short-term U.S. Treasury Bills. It is an EIP-20-compliant representation of stablecoin balances supplied to the OpenEden TBILL Vault. By depositing USDC and minting TBILL tokens, an investor will have legal rights to the redemption value of all the assets (Treasury Bills, USDC, and fiat USD) held within the Vault, proportional to the amount of TBILL tokens the investor holds relative to the total outstanding supply of TBILL tokens. The TBILL token is issued by Hill Lights International (“HLI”), a professional fund established under the British Virgin Island Securities and Investment Business Act 2010. The underlying portfolio of Treasury Bills are held by HLI via a bankruptcy-remote and wholly-owned special purpose vehicle, OpenEden Cayman Limited (“OCL”), with segregated accounts in regulated and qualified custodians. OpenEden Pte Ltd (“OEPL”), the investment manager of OCL, is a registered fund management company regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore under the Jurisdiction of the Republic of Singapore, and is responsible for managing the Treasury Bills portfolio. A small portion of underlying assets are held in USDC and fiat USD for liquidity purposes. TBILL tokens are currently only available to Accredited Investors from U.S. and non-U.S. jurisdictions who are required to undergo mandatory KYC and AML screening during the subscription process. Transfers of TBILL tokens are only restricted to the whitelisted wallets of Accredited Investors.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 TBILL 兑换 AUD
A$1.75329
|1 TBILL 兑换 GBP
￡0.88209
|1 TBILL 兑换 EUR
€1.05633
|1 TBILL 兑换 USD
$1.089
|1 TBILL 兑换 MYR
RM4.9005
|1 TBILL 兑换 TRY
₺38.60505
|1 TBILL 兑换 JPY
¥170.01468
|1 TBILL 兑换 RUB
₽111.60072
|1 TBILL 兑换 INR
₹94.28562
|1 TBILL 兑换 IDR
Rp17,852.45616
|1 TBILL 兑换 PHP
₱63.77184
|1 TBILL 兑换 EGP
￡E.54.84204
|1 TBILL 兑换 BRL
R$6.54489
|1 TBILL 兑换 CAD
C$1.55727
|1 TBILL 兑换 BDT
৳132.40062
|1 TBILL 兑换 NGN
₦1,693.6128
|1 TBILL 兑换 UAH
₴45.93402
|1 TBILL 兑换 VES
Bs58.806
|1 TBILL 兑换 PKR
Rs303.84189
|1 TBILL 兑换 KZT
₸577.7145
|1 TBILL 兑换 THB
฿37.69029
|1 TBILL 兑换 TWD
NT$35.84988
|1 TBILL 兑换 CHF
Fr0.99099
|1 TBILL 兑换 HKD
HK$8.47242
|1 TBILL 兑换 MAD
.د.م10.94445