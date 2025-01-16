什么是OpenEden TBILL (TBILL)

The OpenEden TBILL Vault is a smart-contract vault for U.S. Treasury Bills. Investing into the TBILL Vault provides exposure to the U.S. risk-free rate on-chain. The TBILL token is a prospectus-based token backed by short-term U.S. Treasury Bills. It is an EIP-20-compliant representation of stablecoin balances supplied to the OpenEden TBILL Vault. By depositing USDC and minting TBILL tokens, an investor will have legal rights to the redemption value of all the assets (Treasury Bills, USDC, and fiat USD) held within the Vault, proportional to the amount of TBILL tokens the investor holds relative to the total outstanding supply of TBILL tokens. The TBILL token is issued by Hill Lights International (“HLI”), a professional fund established under the British Virgin Island Securities and Investment Business Act 2010. The underlying portfolio of Treasury Bills are held by HLI via a bankruptcy-remote and wholly-owned special purpose vehicle, OpenEden Cayman Limited (“OCL”), with segregated accounts in regulated and qualified custodians. OpenEden Pte Ltd (“OEPL”), the investment manager of OCL, is a registered fund management company regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore under the Jurisdiction of the Republic of Singapore, and is responsible for managing the Treasury Bills portfolio. A small portion of underlying assets are held in USDC and fiat USD for liquidity purposes. TBILL tokens are currently only available to Accredited Investors from U.S. and non-U.S. jurisdictions who are required to undergo mandatory KYC and AML screening during the subscription process. Transfers of TBILL tokens are only restricted to the whitelisted wallets of Accredited Investors.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

OpenEden TBILL (TBILL) 资源 白皮书 官网