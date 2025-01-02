Open Exchange Token 价格 (OX OLD)
今天 Open Exchange Token (OX OLD) 的实时价格为 0.00540563 USD。目前其市值为 $ 30.36M USD。OX OLD 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Open Exchange Token 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 370.43 USD
- Open Exchange Token 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 5.62B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 OX OLD兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 OX OLD 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Open Exchange Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Open Exchange Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0013664410。
在过去60天内，Open Exchange Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0042807708。
在过去90天内，Open Exchange Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0048026284717817475。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ +0.0013664410
|+25.28%
|60天
|$ +0.0042807708
|+79.19%
|90天
|$ +0.0048026284717817475
|+796.45%
Open Exchange Token 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-0.01%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? OPNX (Open Exchange) is the world's first exchange for trading crypto spot, derivatives, and claims on public orderbooks. OPNX's vision is to create a new standard for a radically transparent and accessible financial world. We help traders and investors who are seeking a credible exchange to experience more fair and transparent financial markets. What makes your project unique? OPNX is a way for those affected by crypto crises to rebuild and take control of their financial future. Over $20 billion of claims are trapped in the bankruptcy proceedings of FTX, Voyager, Celsius, Genesis, BlockFi, Hodlnaut, Mt Gox, 3AC, and other firms. OPNX solves this by being the first to provide tokenized claims trading on order books which can also be used as collateral to trade crypto futures. History of your project. OPNX officially launched on April 3, 2023, as the world's first crypto and claims exchange. On May 31, 2023, OPNX launched its new token $OX, a new staking and governance platform called The Herd, and claims trading for Celsius. What’s next for your project? Following Celsius, we plan to offer FTX claims trading shortly in June. We aim to offer claims trading for as many bankruptcy estates available. The Herd is a staking / DAO type system for users to stake OX and is available at ox.opnx.com. We will be issuing various tokens into the What can your token be used for? $OX introduces a new exchange token model at the heart of the Open Ecosystem, comprising OPNX, The Herd (where users stake $OX and vote on governance), and a host of upcoming products. $OX disrupts the typical CEX token incentivization model by pioneering a staking fee discount model that is democratic, dynamically adjusting, and promotes alignment between the exchange and traders. Every user can receive up to a 100% fee discount in perpetuity by staking $OX tokens proportional to their share of trading activity.
