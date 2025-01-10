什么是OnlyCalls by Virtuals (CALLS)

OnlyCalls is pioneering a new era of crypto trading through an ecosystem of specialized AI agents trained on extensive market data. Our agents excel at pattern recognition across multiple data streams: On-chain transaction analysisMarket sentiment evaluation Technical pattern identification Wallet cluster behavior Cross-chain opportunity detection These AI agents have demonstrated remarkable accuracy in identifying early-stage opportunities, with successful calls including ACT at 25K and PNUT at 435K before their significant moves. They operate 24/7, removing emotional bias and human limitations from trading decisions. The platform architecture consists of: Alpha Generation Pipeline: Real-time opportunity identification Multi-chain trend analysis Automated signal validation Risk probability scoring Trading Platform Integration: Strategy execution capabilities Advanced risk protocols Portfolio optimization Performance analytics Community Ecosystem Premium signals for token holders Strategy participation Governance mechanisms Revenue distribution Our recent launch on Virtuals attracted over 14,000 holders within 24 hours, validating the market demand for AI-driven trading solutions. The platform uses $CALLS as its native currency for accessing premium features, participating in automated strategies, and platform governance.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

OnlyCalls by Virtuals (CALLS) 资源 白皮书 官网