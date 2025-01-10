OnlyCalls by Virtuals 价格 (CALLS)
今天 OnlyCalls by Virtuals (CALLS) 的实时价格为 0.00172324 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.71M USD。CALLS 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
OnlyCalls by Virtuals 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 60.51K USD
- OnlyCalls by Virtuals 当天价格变化为 +29.23%
- 其循环供应量为 994.14M USD
今天内，OnlyCalls by Virtuals 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00038979。
在过去30天内，OnlyCalls by Virtuals 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0007478182。
在过去60天内，OnlyCalls by Virtuals 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，OnlyCalls by Virtuals 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00038979
|+29.23%
|30天
|$ -0.0007478182
|-43.39%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
OnlyCalls by Virtuals 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.40%
+29.23%
-53.22%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
OnlyCalls is pioneering a new era of crypto trading through an ecosystem of specialized AI agents trained on extensive market data. Our agents excel at pattern recognition across multiple data streams: On-chain transaction analysisMarket sentiment evaluation Technical pattern identification Wallet cluster behavior Cross-chain opportunity detection These AI agents have demonstrated remarkable accuracy in identifying early-stage opportunities, with successful calls including ACT at 25K and PNUT at 435K before their significant moves. They operate 24/7, removing emotional bias and human limitations from trading decisions. The platform architecture consists of: Alpha Generation Pipeline: Real-time opportunity identification Multi-chain trend analysis Automated signal validation Risk probability scoring Trading Platform Integration: Strategy execution capabilities Advanced risk protocols Portfolio optimization Performance analytics Community Ecosystem Premium signals for token holders Strategy participation Governance mechanisms Revenue distribution Our recent launch on Virtuals attracted over 14,000 holders within 24 hours, validating the market demand for AI-driven trading solutions. The platform uses $CALLS as its native currency for accessing premium features, participating in automated strategies, and platform governance.
