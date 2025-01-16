什么是Oncology Network (ONC)

Oncology Network is an original Decentralized Science (DeSci) movement aimed at revolutionizing cancer research by fostering collaboration among researchers, patients, and the public. Oncology Network seeks to dismantle the cancer research barriers by creating a collaborative, transparent, and decentralized platform. This initiative connects various stakeholders, facilitating a more inclusive approach to cancer research. Imagine a world where researchers, patients, and the public come together seamlessly to tackle one of humanity's greatest challenges:cancer. By breaking down the barriers of traditional systems, it empowers collaboration, fosters inclusivity, and accelerates the pace of discovery like never before.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Oncology Network (ONC) 资源 白皮书 官网