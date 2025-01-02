Onchain AI 价格 (OCAI)
今天 Onchain AI (OCAI) 的实时价格为 0.00217153 USD。目前其市值为 $ 195.44K USD。OCAI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Onchain AI 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 58.40K USD
- Onchain AI 当天价格变化为 -8.67%
- 其循环供应量为 90.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 OCAI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 OCAI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Onchain AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000206394250997958。
在过去30天内，Onchain AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0003444821。
在过去60天内，Onchain AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0008071637。
在过去90天内，Onchain AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0006310492895337938。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000206394250997958
|-8.67%
|30天
|$ +0.0003444821
|+15.86%
|60天
|$ +0.0008071637
|+37.17%
|90天
|$ +0.0006310492895337938
|+40.96%
Onchain AI 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.16%
-8.67%
-13.87%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
1. What is the project about? Onchain AI is a high performance Layer-1 network with an integrated AI chatbot module that will facilitate the development of all kinds of web3 dApps from conception to deployment. In other words, Onchain AI unlocks the creative potential of every builder and entrepreneur with its integrated AI module, enabling everyone to build and deploy smart contract on Onchain AI even without IT knowledge. 2. What makes Onchain AI unique? Onchain AI is quite innovative in a sense that AI and blockchain technology are a very recent match and blend in new ways frequently. 3. History of the project. Onchain AI token (OCAI) successfully launched on July 31st 2023. Presale was made on Pinksale and it was automatically listed on Uniswap at the end of the presale. 4. What’s next for your project? Testnet of Onchain AI blockchain along with the explorer is planned to be released in August 2023. More documentation are available on Onchain AI website. 5. What can your token be used for? OCAI token utility is that it will give access to WEB3AI, the Onchain AI chatbot protocol that helps dApps, blockchain development.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
