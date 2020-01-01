OmniTensor（OMNIT）信息

OmniTensor is a decentralized AI platform that combines blockchain technology with community-driven contributions to build, deploy and operate AI-powered decentralized applications (dApps). It allows users to share unused GPU resources, contributing to a global compute network for AI training and inference. Developers benefit from pre-configured AI models, SDKs and high-quality data layers, enabling rapid development of AI dApps with cost efficiency and scalability. OmniTensor utilizes its native OMNIT token for rewards, payments and governance, fostering an inclusive ecosystem where businesses, developers and contributors collaborate to shape the future of AI.