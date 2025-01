什么是OmniAgent (OMAGENT)

OmniAgent represents a groundbreaking evolution in the AI landscape, providing users with the tools to create, customize, and launch autonomous AI Agents. These agents are designed to execute tasks, make decisions, and generate value autonomously within a decentralized ecosystem. Whether you need an AI agent to represent you online, conduct research, or manage complex workflows, OmniAgent empowers you to build and deploy personalized agents seamlessly.

OmniAgent (OMAGENT) 资源 白皮书 官网