什么是OmegaX Health (OMEGAX)

OmegaX Health is an AI-powered personal health companion that integrates real-time data from wearables, medical records, lifestyle inputs, and environmental factors to provide proactive healthcare. Unlike traditional systems that react to symptoms, OmegaX continuously analyzes health trends and detects risks before they escalate. The platform supports voice and chat interactions, allowing users to receive instant, personalized health guidance. It also incorporates Web3 elements for secure data handling, leveraging blockchain and zero-knowledge proofs to ensure transparency and user control. The goal is to create a fully AI-driven healthcare system that replaces outdated, fragmented approaches with a seamless, always-on digital health assistant.

OmegaX Health (OMEGAX) 资源 白皮书 官网