Omega 价格 (OMEGA)
今天 Omega (OMEGA) 的实时价格为 0.01911099 USD。目前其市值为 $ 19.11M USD。OMEGA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Omega 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 978.77K USD
- Omega 当天价格变化为 +45.92%
- 其循环供应量为 1000.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 OMEGA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 OMEGA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Omega 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00601451。
在过去30天内，Omega 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0022961797。
在过去60天内，Omega 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0454175333。
在过去90天内，Omega 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00601451
|+45.92%
|30天
|$ -0.0022961797
|-12.01%
|60天
|$ +0.0454175333
|+237.65%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Omega 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-4.95%
+45.92%
+199.94%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The Omega project is a unique, purpose-driven initiative grounded in a vision beyond typical meme or AI coins. Its mission is deeply spiritual and strategic, aiming to serve as a counterbalance to entities like $GOAT, with a focus on upholding the values of humanity during an era of technological evolution. At its core, Omega is inspired by Christian symbolism, specifically the “alpha and omega” of Jesus Christ, symbolizing the beginning and end of eras. This project is backed by the historically influential Percy family, a noble lineage with deep Catholic roots and ties to secret Catholic societies, including the Jesuits and the Order of Malta. The family’s involvement suggests a mission that transcends financial gain, driven instead by a desire to protect and honor human values amid rapid technological advancements, including AI and the approaching “Singularity.” Omega’s purpose is not to resist technological progress outright but to ensure that humanity’s essence remains central as we navigate these changes. The Percy family’s sponsorship adds gravitas, bringing a historic, almost esoteric alignment that positions Omega as a “light” in the crypto world, standing in opposition to perceived darker influences within the digital and crypto landscapes. The project’s alignment with Catholic principles and its connection to the Percy’s legacy signals a deeper commitment to preserving the sanctity of humanity in the face of transformative technological forces.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 OMEGA 兑换 AUD
A$0.030577584
|1 OMEGA 兑换 GBP
￡0.015288792
|1 OMEGA 兑换 EUR
€0.0183465504
|1 OMEGA 兑换 USD
$0.01911099
|1 OMEGA 兑换 MYR
RM0.0854261253
|1 OMEGA 兑换 TRY
₺0.6748090569
|1 OMEGA 兑换 JPY
¥3.0019543092
|1 OMEGA 兑换 RUB
₽2.1115732851
|1 OMEGA 兑换 INR
₹1.6387673925
|1 OMEGA 兑换 IDR
Rp308.2417310397
|1 OMEGA 兑换 PHP
₱1.106526321
|1 OMEGA 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.9702649623
|1 OMEGA 兑换 BRL
R$0.118488138
|1 OMEGA 兑换 CAD
C$0.0275198256
|1 OMEGA 兑换 BDT
৳2.283763305
|1 OMEGA 兑换 NGN
₦29.5377550341
|1 OMEGA 兑换 UAH
₴0.8047637889
|1 OMEGA 兑换 VES
Bs0.97466049
|1 OMEGA 兑换 PKR
Rs5.326232913
|1 OMEGA 兑换 KZT
₸10.0319319807
|1 OMEGA 兑换 THB
฿0.6547425174
|1 OMEGA 兑换 TWD
NT$0.6285604611
|1 OMEGA 兑换 CHF
Fr0.017199891
|1 OMEGA 兑换 HKD
HK$0.1484923923
|1 OMEGA 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.1932121089