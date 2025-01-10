什么是OG404 (OG404)

Yuliverse: A web3 alternative reality game inspired by Pokemon Go and Hearthstone. It is a social and lifestyle SuperApp. Hunt treausure, make friends and earn along the way. Yuliverse is a location based real time alternative reality game. Inspired by Pokemon Go and Hearthstone. You play by walking, biking and hitting check points in real life with an overlayed augmented reality map. Users can level up their character, craft items, and experience a meta-adventure. Yuliverse's vision is to combine users and community with a metaverse that links the onchain and offlchain world. We bring innovative storytelling through location based discovery, real-life rewards with business partnerships and a platform to connect businesses and their community. Yuliverse is the global leader in Web3 location-based games (Web3 version of Pokémon GO). Launched in Q4 of 2022, Yuliverse quickly achieved 150K Daily Unique Active Wallet. Aiming to further empower location-based applications, Yuliverse is developing the first Location-Based Services Blockchain and a decentralized LBS data infrastructure, set to launch in Q1 of 2025. OG404 is the flagship asset issued by Yuliverse based on the DN404. It offers the most potent privileges within the Yuli ecosystem. Rooted in the "Web3 OG culture," OG404 explores new gameplay possibilities for the NFT project.

