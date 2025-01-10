OG404 价格 (OG404)
今天 OG404 (OG404) 的实时价格为 930.37 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。OG404 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
OG404 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 995.54 USD
- OG404 当天价格变化为 -3.49%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 OG404兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 OG404 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，OG404 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -33.671932854282。
在过去30天内，OG404 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -97.6561009760。
在过去60天内，OG404 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +183.2394417210。
在过去90天内，OG404 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
OG404 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.98%
-3.49%
+2.05%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Yuliverse: A web3 alternative reality game inspired by Pokemon Go and Hearthstone. It is a social and lifestyle SuperApp. Hunt treausure, make friends and earn along the way. Yuliverse is a location based real time alternative reality game. Inspired by Pokemon Go and Hearthstone. You play by walking, biking and hitting check points in real life with an overlayed augmented reality map. Users can level up their character, craft items, and experience a meta-adventure. Yuliverse's vision is to combine users and community with a metaverse that links the onchain and offlchain world. We bring innovative storytelling through location based discovery, real-life rewards with business partnerships and a platform to connect businesses and their community. Yuliverse is the global leader in Web3 location-based games (Web3 version of Pokémon GO). Launched in Q4 of 2022, Yuliverse quickly achieved 150K Daily Unique Active Wallet. Aiming to further empower location-based applications, Yuliverse is developing the first Location-Based Services Blockchain and a decentralized LBS data infrastructure, set to launch in Q1 of 2025. OG404 is the flagship asset issued by Yuliverse based on the DN404. It offers the most potent privileges within the Yuli ecosystem. Rooted in the "Web3 OG culture," OG404 explores new gameplay possibilities for the NFT project.
