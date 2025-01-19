什么是Ofero (OFE)

Ofero Network is a tokenization platform built on the MultiversX blockchain. Its goal is to use the power and innovation of its technological products and services to create a synergy between real world and crypto assets. As a proof-of-trust and transparency platform, the project aims to encourage full transparency on financial reports, transactions, team wallets, project wallets, and relevant decision-making processes. The team behind the crypto-assets platform delivered compelling use cases for its technology, and the project received its first real-world funding a few months after its listing. OFE is used to assist companies in raising funds from blockchain communities and crypto venture capital entities, as well as to generate passive income for retail or institutional investors. Ofero was established in 2021. The listing on xExchange took place on April 7, 2022. During its first year of activity, the project established the technological infrastructure required to achieve its genesis goal. The launch of a DEX with an innovative sight-staking architecture was a turning point, and adoption pushed the OFE to the top of the MultiversX blockchain. A customized KYC private platform built on the principles of trust and transparency ensures the stability and security of the holders' financial investments. The combination of Defi and tokenized assets propels OFE to the top of the list of the MultiversX blockchain.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Ofero (OFE) 资源 白皮书 官网