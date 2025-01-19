Octorand 价格 (OCTO)
今天 Octorand (OCTO) 的实时价格为 0.116633 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。OCTO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Octorand 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 146.66 USD
- Octorand 当天价格变化为 -7.12%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 OCTO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 OCTO 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Octorand 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0089502204896573。
在过去30天内，Octorand 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0135556470。
在过去60天内，Octorand 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0578140566。
在过去90天内，Octorand 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.074052291163717635。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0089502204896573
|-7.12%
|30天
|$ +0.0135556470
|+11.62%
|60天
|$ +0.0578140566
|+49.57%
|90天
|$ +0.074052291163717635
|+173.91%
Octorand 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.34%
-7.12%
+16.22%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What Is Octorand (OCTO)? Octorand is an ecosystem made up of a collection of configurable NFTs known as Primes (1,000 Gen1 Primes and 8,000 Gen2 Primes) and the deflationary currency OCTO. Each Prime is an Algorand Standard Asset (ASA) that has 8 (Gen1) or 16 (Gen2) letter traits, stored on the Algorand Blockchain. In the initial application, these traits can be transformed to spell words and phrases to earn badges and score points in a gamified competition. The ecosystem features a growing number of dApps - the initial application “Octoword” will be joined by the second dApp “Octodraw” in Q4 2022 with more dApps to follow. OCTO is the native utility token that is used to pay for all transactions within the Octorand ecosystem Fees for changing the letter attributes of Primes Fees for changing the artwork of Primes Fees to upvote / downvote Primes Fees to use the on-chain messaging facility which allows wallets in Algorand to message Prime owners Fees to store pixel art frames in the upcoming Octodraw dApp Being a deflationary token, OCTO is also a store of value. How Many OCTO Coins Are There in Circulation? Octorand launched on the 27th of January 2022 with the creation of the 1,000 Gen1 Primes. Each Gen1 Prime contained a store of 1,000 OCTO which were emitted at a constant rate of 0.0001 OCTO per second (8.64 OCTO per 24 hours). This makes a Total Supply of 1,000,000 OCTO. No more OCTO can be created. All of the stored OCTO were emitted from the Gen1 primes on the 17th May 2022. All transactions paid in OCTO are burned - the smart contract sends the transaction fee to the creator wallet which has been rekeyed so as to be verifiably inaccessible. As of the 19th of August 2022, 218K OCTO tokens have been burned leaving a remaining circulating supply of 781K tokens. Who Are the Founders of Octorand? Octorand is the brainchild of Developer Declan Rocco, assisted by Rob Sanders who is responsible for the Marketing of the Project. Declan is a career software dev
|1 OCTO 兑换 AUD
A$0.18777913
|1 OCTO 兑换 GBP
￡0.09563906
|1 OCTO 兑换 EUR
€0.11313401
|1 OCTO 兑换 USD
$0.116633
|1 OCTO 兑换 MYR
RM0.5248485
|1 OCTO 兑换 TRY
₺4.13230719
|1 OCTO 兑换 JPY
¥18.22623891
|1 OCTO 兑换 RUB
₽11.95371617
|1 OCTO 兑换 INR
₹10.09808514
|1 OCTO 兑换 IDR
Rp1,912.01608752
|1 OCTO 兑换 PHP
₱6.82886215
|1 OCTO 兑换 EGP
￡E.5.8783032
|1 OCTO 兑换 BRL
R$0.7114613
|1 OCTO 兑换 CAD
C$0.16795152
|1 OCTO 兑换 BDT
৳14.1709095
|1 OCTO 兑换 NGN
₦181.67105979
|1 OCTO 兑换 UAH
₴4.91141563
|1 OCTO 兑换 VES
Bs6.298182
|1 OCTO 兑换 PKR
Rs32.51494774
|1 OCTO 兑换 KZT
₸61.90646374
|1 OCTO 兑换 THB
฿4.01100887
|1 OCTO 兑换 TWD
NT$3.83605937
|1 OCTO 兑换 CHF
Fr0.10613603
|1 OCTO 兑换 HKD
HK$0.90740474
|1 OCTO 兑换 MAD
.د.م1.17099532