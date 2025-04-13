Octaplex Network 价格 (PLX)
今天 Octaplex Network (PLX) 的实时价格为 1.14 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。PLX 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Octaplex Network 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 2.18 USD
- Octaplex Network 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 PLX兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 PLX 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Octaplex Network 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Octaplex Network 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0053292720。
在过去60天内，Octaplex Network 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.1474849920。
在过去90天内，Octaplex Network 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.2811255016838038。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ +0.0053292720
|+0.47%
|60天
|$ -0.1474849920
|-12.93%
|90天
|$ -0.2811255016838038
|-19.78%
Octaplex Network 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-5.37%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Octaplex is creating a Network functioning across the borders of blockchains. We are acquiring partnerships with other projects to enable a safe and beneficial ecosystem for everyone participating. The network is backed by bringing novel ideas into the popular frictionless yield concept, taking it to the next level. By creating an expandable and customisable reward system, we incentivise the holding of our token. Through our dApp, holders have access to an expanding list of reward options that they can select simultaneously and customise to suit their portfolio. They receive random airdrops, lottery multipliers on purchases and will reap the benefits of our price stabilising mechanics as the Octaplex Network expands. Through cooperation within the network, we create exposure to a variety of projects and businesses, driving the multi-token reward system that Octaplex holders receive by simply holding $PLX tokens in their wallets The Future of Octaplex Network will be a multichain one, through the development of our bridges, creating an interoperable and safe ecosystem connecting high quality projects into a network of mutual support and growth. We are oriented at mutual co-operation instead of the past competition driven mindset throughout the markets. We wish to enable all our partners to be able to share their resources, assistance and information to give birth to new ideas and make our paths of development friendlier and more efficient.
