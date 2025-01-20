OceanFi 价格 (OCF)
今天 OceanFi (OCF) 的实时价格为 0.356946 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。OCF 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
OceanFi 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 577.17 USD
- OceanFi 当天价格变化为 -1.76%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 OCF兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 OCF 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，OceanFi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.006403407223574。
在过去30天内，OceanFi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0380038978。
在过去60天内，OceanFi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0375816664。
在过去90天内，OceanFi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.2521739468421237。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.006403407223574
|-1.76%
|30天
|$ -0.0380038978
|-10.64%
|60天
|$ -0.0375816664
|-10.52%
|90天
|$ -0.2521739468421237
|-41.39%
OceanFi 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.01%
-1.76%
-7.23%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
## What Is OceanFi? OceanFi is an extensive fitness ecosystem, encompassing a Fitness App, a wide array of Innovative Integrations, Social Wellness Features, DeFi Components, a layer-1 Solution, the Fitness Metaverse, and an AI Trainer portal. Seamlessly merging sports science with cutting-edge technology and AI-driven algorithms, OceanFi delivers a diverse range of services and experiences tailored for fitness enthusiasts while incentivizing and rewarding their performance to foster a sustainable and fulfilling community ## What makes OceanFi Unique? 1, Tech Integration AI-Powered Personalization: - AI & IOT Integration: The heart of OceanFi lies in its AI tracking system. This AI learns from user preferences and performance, tailoring workouts to specific goals and progress. - AI Trainer: Personalized wellness is the key to unlocking your full potential. With real-time tracking, instant feedback, personalized recommendations, progress tracking, convenience, and empowerment functions, it's a game-changer in your wellness journey. Privacy & Data Management: This extends from the physical world to the immersive metaverse, ensuring that our users can readily access and monetize their valuable data, all while maintaining their privacy. Defi features & Blockchain Integration: Whether you're earning tokens through exercise, participating in DeFi practices, providing liquidity, shaping the platform's governance, or owning NFTs, OceanFi's DeFi ecosystem is a powerful extension of your financial toolkit. Layer-1 Solutions: Our integration of Layer-1 solutions represents a significant stride in enhancing the efficiency, scalability, and sustainability of our platfo 2, OceanFi breaks down motivational barriers by fostering a supportive social environment and incentivizing participation, transforming fitness into a social experience. - Vibrant Social Elements Fostering Interaction - Group Workouts and Challenge - Educational Center, Trainer, and Expert Interaction
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 OCF 兑换 AUD
A$0.57468306
|1 OCF 兑换 GBP
￡0.29269572
|1 OCF 兑换 EUR
€0.34623762
|1 OCF 兑换 USD
$0.356946
|1 OCF 兑换 MYR
RM1.606257
|1 OCF 兑换 TRY
₺12.64659678
|1 OCF 兑换 JPY
¥55.77995142
|1 OCF 兑换 RUB
₽36.57268716
|1 OCF 兑换 INR
₹30.90438468
|1 OCF 兑换 IDR
Rp5,851.57283424
|1 OCF 兑换 PHP
₱20.8991883
|1 OCF 兑换 EGP
￡E.17.92582812
|1 OCF 兑换 BRL
R$2.1773706
|1 OCF 兑换 CAD
C$0.51400224
|1 OCF 兑换 BDT
৳43.368939
|1 OCF 兑换 NGN
₦555.98979798
|1 OCF 兑换 UAH
₴15.03099606
|1 OCF 兑换 VES
Bs19.275084
|1 OCF 兑换 PKR
Rs99.50940588
|1 OCF 兑换 KZT
₸189.45979788
|1 OCF 兑换 THB
฿12.32534538
|1 OCF 兑换 TWD
NT$11.73995394
|1 OCF 兑换 CHF
Fr0.32482086
|1 OCF 兑换 HKD
HK$2.77703988
|1 OCF 兑换 MAD
.د.م3.58373784