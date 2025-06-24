OAKI 价格 (OAKI)
今天 OAKI (OAKI) 的实时价格为 0.00005189 USD。目前其市值为 $ 51.60K USD。OAKI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
OAKI 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- OAKI 当天价格变化为 +18.62%
- 其循环供应量为 999.97M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 OAKI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 OAKI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，OAKI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，OAKI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，OAKI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，OAKI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+18.62%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
OAKI 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.30%
+18.62%
--
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
OAKI is a groundbreaking regenerative finance protocol that transforms token activity into real-world ecological impact, specifically, planting trees. More than a cryptocurrency, OAKI is a community-owned, Web3-native engine for reforestation, climate coordination, and decentralized impact. At its core is the TerraLoop mechanism: a continuous, automated system that converts token treasury sales into verifiable donations to Team Trees, a trusted environmental initiative where $1 directly funds the planting of one tree. As OAKI’s market cap increases, the daily rate of tree planting scales accordingly, turning market activity into measurable climate action. But OAKI isn’t just financial. It’s built as a living strategy game, where users interact with a digital Earth that evolves as real trees are planted. . OAKI also introduces Proof-of-Plant, a transparent, on-chain verification model that tracks every donation and tree planted. This shifts the narrative from vague ESG claims to fully auditable impact. The tokenomics are simple but purposeful: 70% of the token supply goes directly to reforestation via TerraLoop. 20% fuels new climate partnerships. 10% rewards community participation and growth. Airdrops are distributed to active contributors — not just to speculate, but to reward real involvement in growing both forests and the movement. Through this design, OAKI becomes the first cultural layer of ecological regeneration in Web3 — combining smart contracts, transparent giving, and community storytelling to restore the planet. It invites collaboration from NGOs, gamers, DAOs, investors, KOLs and anyone seeking to build a future where finance heals rather than harms. Project: oakiworld.com Trees: teamtrees.org Twitter: @oakiworld
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 OAKI 兑换 VND
₫1.36548535
|1 OAKI 兑换 AUD
A$0.0000793917
|1 OAKI 兑换 GBP
￡0.0000378797
|1 OAKI 兑换 EUR
€0.0000446254
|1 OAKI 兑换 USD
$0.00005189
|1 OAKI 兑换 MYR
RM0.0002200136
|1 OAKI 兑换 TRY
₺0.0020558818
|1 OAKI 兑换 JPY
¥0.0075245689
|1 OAKI 兑换 RUB
₽0.0040811485
|1 OAKI 兑换 INR
₹0.0044635778
|1 OAKI 兑换 IDR
Rp0.8506556016
|1 OAKI 兑换 KRW
₩0.0705984206
|1 OAKI 兑换 PHP
₱0.0029546166
|1 OAKI 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.0025970945
|1 OAKI 兑换 BRL
R$0.0002848761
|1 OAKI 兑换 CAD
C$0.0000710893
|1 OAKI 兑换 BDT
৳0.006340958
|1 OAKI 兑换 NGN
₦0.0804492182
|1 OAKI 兑换 UAH
₴0.0021726343
|1 OAKI 兑换 VES
Bs0.00534467
|1 OAKI 兑换 PKR
Rs0.014716004
|1 OAKI 兑换 KZT
₸0.0270824288
|1 OAKI 兑换 THB
฿0.0016952463
|1 OAKI 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0015312739
|1 OAKI 兑换 AED
د.إ0.0001904363
|1 OAKI 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0000420309
|1 OAKI 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0004068176
|1 OAKI 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0004696045
|1 OAKI 兑换 MXN
$0.0009874667