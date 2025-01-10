什么是Nyantereum International (NYANTE)

What Is Nyantereum International (NYANTE)? Established as a cryptocurrency token, it now is a worldwide anticipated Ethereum contract token with worldwide active distribution across its community! It is merged from Ethereum and Nyancat in a successful design with active userbase. A worldwide interested network in claimers and promoting people for Nyantereum International is a steady developing impact factor for its cryptocurrency token and community. Ethereum inspired, Nyancat theme migration with a colorful design is driving its community and crypocurrency token worldwide. A strong and expanding community behind Nyantereum International is adding more and more value to its token to also serve as a store for wealth on its Ethereum contract. NYANTE is the Ethereum token that is used for: * worldwide distribution * transfering funds on community`s * storing wealth on token Nyantereum International launched October 19th 2020, with 1 trillion NYANTE tokens created at genesis. NYANTE is available for trading on a growing number of exchanges, with cryptocurrency and stablecoin pairs currently available.

Nyantereum International (NYANTE) 资源 白皮书 官网