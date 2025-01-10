什么是NUTZ (NUTZ)

## NUTZ ($NUTZ) Overview NUTZ ($NUTZ) is the official token of NutzPad, an innovative platform designed specifically for the memecoin market. This market emerged as a phenomenon global cultural culture, using memes as a powerful form of expression that mobilizes masses around the world. Originally launched on the Binance network, the NUTZ token is in transition to its own blockchain, NUTZchain, which will be launched soon and promises mobilize the entire WEB3. NutzPad offers a dedicated ecosystem for creators, enthusiasts and meme investors, promoting creativity, innovation and profitability. ## Vision and Mission Vision: Become the leading platform and access point for the NUTZchain ecosystem, empower meme creators and enthusiasts and provide a dynamic environment where memes can thrive, innovate and create new opportunities, allowing investors and fans to engage and profit from high quality memes. Mission: Transform the way memes are perceived and used in the digital environment. Create one ecosystem where memes become valuable digital assets, encouraging innovation and creativity among creators and enthusiasts, as well as equipping them with the tools and infrastructure necessary for memes to not only entertain, but also generate significant economic opportunities.

NUTZ (NUTZ) 资源 白皮书 官网