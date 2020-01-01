NUSA（NUSA）代币经济学
NUSA（NUSA）信息
NUSA's Vision: Enabling an accessible Web3 experience for everyone. We see the future of internet technology will enter the Web3 era where all internet users can have full control over their belongings on the internet.
NUSA Features:
- Lending Market: Enable users to deposit cryptocurrencies and earn interest or borrow other crypto assets against them.
- Swap: Swap your tokens within the BEP20 network a few clicks away. Hassle-free, secure, and low-cost swap platform.
- Liquidity Provider: By adding liquidity to pairing tokens, you will get an LP token that can be utilized to get a percentage of the swap fee from the respective liquidity pool.
- Farm Pools: More ways to circulate your earnings; Rather than holding your LP token, put it in the farm pools for staking and get a NUSA reward.
- Airdrop: Join a strong community by supporting a project while getting rewarded.
- Governance Token: NUSA will launch a governance mechanism where holders can get a portion of the revenue generated by Nusa protocols. (Coming Soon!)
- NFT Marketplace: NFT marketplace to buy and sell your favorite NFT on the Polygon network. (Coming soon!)
There are several utilities for NUSA:
- Add any BEP20 token into Nusa Lending Market.
- The requirement to join Nusa Airdrop and many other events. You can say it is a participation ticket to join events.
- Governance token. In NUSA, there is a governance model where the staked Nusa will represent your portion in a protocol revenue distribution monthly. (Coming soon)
- More utilities will be developed as more features are being developed.
NUSA（NUSA）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 NUSA（NUSA）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
NUSA（NUSA）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 NUSA（NUSA）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 NUSA 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
NUSA 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 NUSA 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 NUSA 代币的实时价格吧！
NUSA 价格预测
想知道 NUSA 的未来走势吗？我们的 NUSA 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
