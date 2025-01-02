NUSA 价格 (NUSA)
今天 NUSA (NUSA) 的实时价格为 9.41 USD。目前其市值为 $ 836.35K USD。NUSA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
NUSA 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 831.44 USD
- NUSA 当天价格变化为 +0.82%
- 其循环供应量为 88.66K USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 NUSA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 NUSA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，NUSA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.076231。
在过去30天内，NUSA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.1566605030。
在过去60天内，NUSA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +1.3299444710。
在过去90天内，NUSA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +1.075037857597639。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.076231
|+0.82%
|30天
|$ +0.1566605030
|+1.66%
|60天
|$ +1.3299444710
|+14.13%
|90天
|$ +1.075037857597639
|+12.90%
NUSA 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.02%
+0.82%
+0.12%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
NUSA's Vision: Enabling an accessible Web3 experience for everyone. We see the future of internet technology will enter the Web3 era where all internet users can have full control over their belongings on the internet. NUSA Features: - Lending Market: Enable users to deposit cryptocurrencies and earn interest or borrow other crypto assets against them. - Swap: Swap your tokens within the BEP20 network a few clicks away. Hassle-free, secure, and low-cost swap platform. - Liquidity Provider: By adding liquidity to pairing tokens, you will get an LP token that can be utilized to get a percentage of the swap fee from the respective liquidity pool. - Farm Pools: More ways to circulate your earnings; Rather than holding your LP token, put it in the farm pools for staking and get a NUSA reward. - Airdrop: Join a strong community by supporting a project while getting rewarded. - Governance Token: NUSA will launch a governance mechanism where holders can get a portion of the revenue generated by Nusa protocols. (Coming Soon!) - NFT Marketplace: NFT marketplace to buy and sell your favorite NFT on the Polygon network. (Coming soon!) There are several utilities for NUSA: - Add any BEP20 token into Nusa Lending Market. - The requirement to join Nusa Airdrop and many other events. You can say it is a participation ticket to join events. - Governance token. In NUSA, there is a governance model where the staked Nusa will represent your portion in a protocol revenue distribution monthly. (Coming soon) - More utilities will be developed as more features are being developed.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 NUSA 兑换 AUD
A$15.056
|1 NUSA 兑换 GBP
￡7.528
|1 NUSA 兑换 EUR
€9.0336
|1 NUSA 兑换 USD
$9.41
|1 NUSA 兑换 MYR
RM42.0627
|1 NUSA 兑换 TRY
₺332.2671
|1 NUSA 兑换 JPY
¥1,478.5933
|1 NUSA 兑换 RUB
₽1,039.7109
|1 NUSA 兑换 INR
₹806.9075
|1 NUSA 兑换 IDR
Rp151,774.1723
|1 NUSA 兑换 PHP
₱544.839
|1 NUSA 兑换 EGP
￡E.477.7457
|1 NUSA 兑换 BRL
R$58.342
|1 NUSA 兑换 CAD
C$13.5504
|1 NUSA 兑换 BDT
৳1,124.495
|1 NUSA 兑换 NGN
₦14,544.0019
|1 NUSA 兑换 UAH
₴396.2551
|1 NUSA 兑换 VES
Bs479.91
|1 NUSA 兑换 PKR
Rs2,622.567
|1 NUSA 兑换 KZT
₸4,939.5913
|1 NUSA 兑换 THB
฿322.3866
|1 NUSA 兑换 TWD
NT$309.4949
|1 NUSA 兑换 CHF
Fr8.469
|1 NUSA 兑换 HKD
HK$73.1157
|1 NUSA 兑换 MAD
.د.م95.1351