什么是NuriFootBall (NRFB)

Nuri Football is a football-related blockchain platform service, made by Nuri Football Team. Nuri Football aims to apply blockchain technology to a variety of services such as video sharing and reward-based community, stadium reservation and competition matching, as well as statistics management for amateur players and teams. Furthermore, Nuri Football about to provide not oly 'match result prediction game' but also NFT or Metaverse. And we are ultimately aiming to launch high-quality football related games which is based on Metavers·NFT to make the platform easily accessible to the general public.

