Nuon 价格 (NUON)
今天 Nuon (NUON) 的实时价格为 1.047 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。NUON 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Nuon 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 122.70 USD
- Nuon 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 NUON兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 NUON 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Nuon 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Nuon 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0401583132。
在过去60天内，Nuon 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0211573572。
在过去90天内，Nuon 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0159836848245574。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ +0.0401583132
|+3.84%
|60天
|$ +0.0211573572
|+2.02%
|90天
|$ +0.0159836848245574
|+1.55%
Nuon 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Nuon is about safety and transparency and creating a solution for actually hedging against inflation. It’s also about taking advantage of arbitrage opportunities. And we do that by using unbiased inflation metrics and creating a coin capable of holding its value during periods of inflation. Ultimately, our goal is to turn Nuon into the best purchasing power shield in the world. What makes your project unique? The Nuon protocol is home to the first flatcoin and the only place Nuon can be minted and burned. The uniqueness comes from being the first of its kind and solving a pressing market issue: purchasing power affected by inflation. Nuon is different because we gave up using outdated methods to determine the inflation index. Instead, we use the Truflation index of real, unbiased, authentic, and daily inflation data. To get an idea of how accurate and transparent this method is - Truflation is built on over 10+ million data points, and indices are updated daily. This is a major change compared to the way government inflation metrics gather data. Nuon is unique because it’s not pegged to any fiat, and that means neither inflation nor regulations can affect it. That’s what makes it better than the rest of the stablecoins, which are pegged to fiat, and thus vulnerable. History of your project. It all started in June 2021, when the idea of a decentralized inflation-proof flatcoin was born. In August of that same year, we started working on the design once we had the concept. First, we built out the main elements of Nuon, including the Collateral Hub, Boardroom Governance, and Treasury. Then, in September – December 2022, our testnet was live. So we handled smart contract testing and modeling using historical price data. Also, in September 2022, we passed another essential threshold – the Coinfabrik audit. All that led to where we are now – the Nuon flatcoin mainnet having been launched What’s next for your project? We have ac
|1 NUON 兑换 AUD
A$1.69614
|1 NUON 兑换 GBP
￡0.84807
|1 NUON 兑换 EUR
€1.01559
|1 NUON 兑换 USD
$1.047
|1 NUON 兑换 MYR
RM4.70103
|1 NUON 兑换 TRY
₺37.07427
|1 NUON 兑换 JPY
¥164.74545
|1 NUON 兑换 RUB
₽107.05575
|1 NUON 兑换 INR
₹90.13623
|1 NUON 兑换 IDR
Rp16,887.09441
|1 NUON 兑换 PHP
₱61.3542
|1 NUON 兑换 EGP
￡E.52.93632
|1 NUON 兑换 BRL
R$6.37623
|1 NUON 兑换 CAD
C$1.50768
|1 NUON 兑换 BDT
৳127.71306
|1 NUON 兑换 NGN
₦1,623.24786
|1 NUON 兑换 UAH
₴44.26716
|1 NUON 兑换 VES
Bs55.491
|1 NUON 兑换 PKR
Rs291.55809
|1 NUON 兑换 KZT
₸552.5019
|1 NUON 兑换 THB
฿36.26808
|1 NUON 兑换 TWD
NT$34.57194
|1 NUON 兑换 CHF
Fr0.95277
|1 NUON 兑换 HKD
HK$8.14566
|1 NUON 兑换 MAD
.د.م10.51188