Nummus Aeternitas（NUMMUS）当前实时价格为 $0.01143483。过去 24 小时内，NUMMUS 的交易价格在 $ 0.01104096 至 $ 0.01160397 之间波动，市场活跃度显著。NUMMUS 的历史最高价为 $ 0.169721，历史最低价为 $ 0.00785804。
从短期表现来看，NUMMUS 在过去 1 小时内的价格变动为 +1.12%，过去 24 小时内变动为 +0.14%，过去 7 天内累计变动为 -10.07%。这些数据为您快速呈现其在 MEXC 的最新价格走势和市场动态。
Nummus Aeternitas 的当前市值为 $ 1.14M, 它过去 24 小时的交易量为 --。NUMMUS 的流通量为 100.00M，总供应量是 100000000.0，它的完全稀释估值 (FDV) 是 $ 1.14M。
今天内，Nummus Aeternitas 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Nummus Aeternitas 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0018751600。
在过去60天内，Nummus Aeternitas 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0079993222。
在过去90天内，Nummus Aeternitas 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.08003549404296922。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.14%
|30天
|$ -0.0018751600
|-16.39%
|60天
|$ -0.0079993222
|-69.95%
|90天
|$ -0.08003549404296922
|-87.49%
Nummus is a historically inspired community-driven meme coin launched on the Solana blockchain through a fair launch on Raydium launchpad. The entire supply was released at launch with no allocation to the team, no pre-sales, and no venture capital involvement. Every token was distributed fairly and transparently to the community.
The Nummus project is rooted in Roman historical symbolism, embracing the spirit of Julius Caesar as a metaphor for resilience and conquest in the decentralized finance space. Beyond its memetic appeal, Nummus embodies strong community values, transparency, and verifiable on-chain actions.
The community voluntarily locked 23% of the total supply for up to one year to demonstrate long-term commitment. Additionally, 10% of the supply was donated by holders to establish a Bitcoin strategic reserve, aimed at enhancing the token’s backing. This reserve is managed transparently via multisignature wallets and smart contracts on Streamflow, with funds released in a controlled manner over two years.
Nummus promotes decentralized governance: major decisions regarding treasury use, such as potential Bitcoin buybacks or community distributions, are subject to token holder votes. The project emphasizes organic growth, real on-chain liquidity, and a long-term vision to strengthen the token’s intrinsic value.
