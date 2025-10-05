Nummus Aeternitas 当前实时价格为 0.01143483 USD。跟踪 NUMMUS 对 USD 实时价格更新、实时图表、市场市值、24 小时交易量等更多信息。在 MEXC 轻松探索 NUMMUS 价格趋势。Nummus Aeternitas 当前实时价格为 0.01143483 USD。跟踪 NUMMUS 对 USD 实时价格更新、实时图表、市场市值、24 小时交易量等更多信息。在 MEXC 轻松探索 NUMMUS 价格趋势。

Nummus Aeternitas 价格 (NUMMUS)

1 NUMMUS 兑换为 USD 的实时价格：

$0.01138263
$0.01138263$0.01138263
+0.10%1D
Nummus Aeternitas (NUMMUS) 实时价格图表
页面数据最近更新时间：2025-10-05 11:52:17 (UTC+8)

Nummus Aeternitas（NUMMUS）价格信息 (USD)

24 小时价格变化区间：
24H最低价
24H最高价

+1.12%

+0.14%

-10.07%

-10.07%

Nummus Aeternitas（NUMMUS）当前实时价格为 $0.01143483。过去 24 小时内，NUMMUS 的交易价格在 $ 0.01104096$ 0.01160397 之间波动，市场活跃度显著。NUMMUS 的历史最高价为 $ 0.169721，历史最低价为 $ 0.00785804

从短期表现来看，NUMMUS 在过去 1 小时内的价格变动为 +1.12%，过去 24 小时内变动为 +0.14%，过去 7 天内累计变动为 -10.07%。这些数据为您快速呈现其在 MEXC 的最新价格走势和市场动态。

Nummus Aeternitas（NUMMUS）市场信息

Nummus Aeternitas 的当前市值为 $ 1.14M, 它过去 24 小时的交易量为 --。NUMMUS 的流通量为 100.00M，总供应量是 100000000.0，它的完全稀释估值 (FDV) 是 $ 1.14M

Nummus Aeternitas（NUMMUS）价格历史 USD

今天内，Nummus Aeternitas 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去30天内，Nummus Aeternitas 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0018751600
在过去60天内，Nummus Aeternitas 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0079993222
在过去90天内，Nummus Aeternitas 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.08003549404296922

时间段涨跌幅 (USD)涨跌幅 (%)
今日$ 0+0.14%
30天$ -0.0018751600-16.39%
60天$ -0.0079993222-69.95%
90天$ -0.08003549404296922-87.49%

什么是Nummus Aeternitas (NUMMUS)

Nummus is a historically inspired community-driven meme coin launched on the Solana blockchain through a fair launch on Raydium launchpad. The entire supply was released at launch with no allocation to the team, no pre-sales, and no venture capital involvement. Every token was distributed fairly and transparently to the community.

The Nummus project is rooted in Roman historical symbolism, embracing the spirit of Julius Caesar as a metaphor for resilience and conquest in the decentralized finance space. Beyond its memetic appeal, Nummus embodies strong community values, transparency, and verifiable on-chain actions.

The community voluntarily locked 23% of the total supply for up to one year to demonstrate long-term commitment. Additionally, 10% of the supply was donated by holders to establish a Bitcoin strategic reserve, aimed at enhancing the token’s backing. This reserve is managed transparently via multisignature wallets and smart contracts on Streamflow, with funds released in a controlled manner over two years.

Nummus promotes decentralized governance: major decisions regarding treasury use, such as potential Bitcoin buybacks or community distributions, are subject to token holder votes. The project emphasizes organic growth, real on-chain liquidity, and a long-term vision to strengthen the token’s intrinsic value.

Nummus Aeternitas (NUMMUS) 资源

Nummus Aeternitas 价格预测 (USD)

Nummus Aeternitas（NUMMUS）在明天、下周、下个月将到达多少 USD 呢？您的 Nummus Aeternitas（NUMMUS）资产在 2025、2026、2027、2028，甚至 10 年后、20 年后价值多少呢？您可以使用我们的价格预测工具来进行 Nummus Aeternitas 的长期和短期价格预测。

Nummus Aeternitas（NUMMUS）代币经济

了解 Nummus Aeternitas（NUMMUS）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 NUMMUS 代币的完整经济学

大家还在问：关于 Nummus Aeternitas (NUMMUS) 的其他问题

Nummus Aeternitas（NUMMUS）今日价格是多少？
NUMMUS 实时价格为 0.01143483 USD（以 USD 计），根据最新市场数据实时更新。
当前 NUMMUS 兑 USD 的价格是多少？
当前 NUMMUS 兑 USD 的价格为 $ 0.01143483。查看 MEXC 转换器 获取准确的币种兑换信息。
Nummus Aeternitas 的市值是多少？
NUMMUS 的市值为 $ 1.14M USD。市值=当前价格 × 流通供应量。市值反映该币种的总市场价值及其排名。
NUMMUS 的流通供应量是多少？
NUMMUS 的流通供应量为 100.00M USD
NUMMUS 的历史最高价（ATH）是多少？
NUMMUS 的历史最高价是 0.169721 USD
NUMMUS 的历史最低价（ATL）是多少？
NUMMUS 的历史最低价是 0.00785804 USD
NUMMUS 的交易量是多少？
NUMMUS 的 24 小时实时交易量为 -- USD
NUMMUS 今年会涨吗？
NUMMUS 是否会上涨取决于市场行情及项目发展。查看 NUMMUS 价格预测 获取更深入的分析。
Nummus Aeternitas（NUMMUS）重要行业更新

时间 (UTC+8)类型资讯
10-04 13:39:16链上数据
昨日美国以太坊现货ETF净流入2.335亿美元
10-04 11:26:38行业动态
USDC发行量突破750亿枚，市场份额占据24.9%
10-03 10:20:00行业动态
加密总市值重返4.2万亿美元上方，24小时涨幅2.3%
10-03 05:17:00行业动态
比特币突破12万美元大关，为8月中旬以来首次
10-01 14:11:00行业动态
昨日美国以太坊现货ETF净流入1.275亿美元，比特币现货ETF净流入4.3亿美元
09-30 18:14:00行业动态
当前主流CEX、DEX资金费率显示市场处中性略微偏向看空

免责声明

